A Canadian woman who died of cancer penned her own obituary urging people to not “take the small stuff so seriously and live a little.”

Bailey Jean Matheson of Lakeside, N.S., passed away last Friday after a two-year battle with the disease.

"Thirty five years may not seem long, but damn it was good!" she wrote in her obit published Tuesday on The Chronicle Herald and Cape Breton Post websites. (link)

"Don't take the small stuff so seriously and live a little."

Matheson decided not to go through with chemotherapy so she could “live the rest of my life the way I believed it should be.”

She thanked her parents Wendy and Sandy Matheson for supporting her life decisions.

“I always remember my mom saying losing a child would be the hardest loss a parent could go through,” she wrote in the obit.

“I know how hard that must have been watching me stop treatment and letting nature take its course. I love you both even more for this.”

Matheson, an only child, said she cherished her friendships “more than anything” because she never had siblings.

“I never thought I could love my friends more than I did but going through this and having your unconditional love and support you have made something that is normally so hard, more bearable and peaceful,” she wrote.

Matheson’s friend Natasha Brown paid tribute to her on Facebook.

“You were always an inspiration to me from the day I met you...you lit up a room and had the most beautiful soul not to mention beauty,” Brown wrote.

“Our little chats will be missed and your love of life will be a reminder of how it should be lived.”

Matheson met her boyfriend Brent Andrews just three months before her diagnosis.

“You had no idea what you were getting yourself into when you swiped right that day,” she wrote.

“I couldn't have asked for a better man to be by my side for all the adventures, appointments, laughs, cries and breakdowns.”

She said the support, donations, fundraisers, food, messages and calls over the past two years mean “the world” to her.

She also thanked her aunts and her medical team.

In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to Melanie’s Way or Young Adults Cancer Canada.