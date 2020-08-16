Advertisement
N.S. ticket holder wins Saturday night's $17.4-million Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 7:33AM EDT
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto 6/49 draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
TORONTO -- A lottery player in Nova Scotia won Saturday night's $17.4-million Lotto 649 jackpot.
Atlantic Lottery says the winning ticket was sold in Victoria County on Cape Breton Island.
Meanwhile, the draw's guaranteed $1-million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 19 will be approximately $5 million.