N.S. teen charged for allegedly making threats to school

A Nova Scotia teen is facing numerous charges related to a complex swatting investigation.

On Oct. 25, Nova Scotia RCMP, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, arrested a 14-year-old male at his home in Bridgewater, N.S.

The teen is accused of making anonymous threats to commit violent acts at St. Michael Catholic High School, in Kemptville, Ont.

"Earlier this year, between the 12th of September, and about the 17th of October, a high school in eastern Ontario had been receiving multiple threats and they were there were threats of violence against the school and the students within," said OPP Spokesperson Bill Dickson in a press conference.

The OPP, with assistance of other law-enforcement agencies, tracked down the origin of the swatting calls and threats to an individual located in Bridgewater

“So, on Friday this past week, officers with the OPP travelled to Bridgewater and working with Bridgewater police, did execute search warrants at a home and high school in Bridgewater and seized some evidence and they also arrested 14-year-old male," Dickson said.

The 14-year-old has been charged with:

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Indecent communications

Mischief - interfere with lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property-over $5000

Public mischief

Unauthorized use of computer - destroy data

The 14-year-old remains in custody following a bail hearing and was scheduled to appear by video conference before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The OPP would not comment on any charges the teen may be facing in areas outside of Canada.

As part of their investigation, the OPP also contacted the FBI and found similarities to an investigation in Delmar, N.Y. where as many as 12 violent threats had been made.

The FBI worked with the RCMP, Bridgewater Police and OPP, though authorities in Canada and the U.S. would not confirm that these two cases were related.

Police allege the 14-year-old used fake IP addresses and phone numbers.

“Thanks to the partnership and coordination, between multiple law-enforcement agencies, both domestic and international, the reign of chaos has come to an end,” said FBI Agent Craig Tremaroli in a press conference on Monday.

OPP spokesperson Dickson said more charges could be coming. There have been other threats and public schools and public facilities in eastern Ontario. As the investigation continues, police want to see if these threats are connected.