N.S. RCMP dog joins search for missing 10-year-old Montreal boy
Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou is seen in this handout image.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 30, 2018 11:40AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Police are continuing the search for a missing 10-year-old Montreal boy with the help of a specially trained dog on loan from the Nova Scotia RCMP.
The search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou resumed at about 8 a.m. Friday near the shores of the Rivieres des Prairies with the dog that specializes in ice and water searches.
Meanwhile, a boat belonging to Hydro-Quebec is once again cruising along the shores of the river and breaking up the ice.
Montreal police divers have also been searching the river, but it was unclear whether they would be in the water again Friday.
Ariel left his family's home in the city's north end on March 12 to visit a friend's house, and a witness spotted someone matching his description in the park near the river shortly after.
Police believe he most likely fell in the water and drowned.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Woman sues Quebec company after rental home was used to shoot pornography
- Watchdog investigating after Quebec man falls to his death during raid
- N.S. RCMP dog joins search for missing 10-year-old Montreal boy
- Alberta third province to allow Sikhs to ride motorcyles without helmets
- Vancouver police say boy allegedly abducted by mother found in Arizona