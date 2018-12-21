N.S. man who allegedly shot coworker with nail gun to appear in court in 2019
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 3:24PM EST
PICTOU, N.S. - A court appearance for a Nova Scotia man charged after allegedly shooting a co-worker in the back with a nail gun on a construction site will now take place in January.
Shawn Wade Hynes is facing one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
Hynes had been scheduled to appear Friday, but Pictou provincial court says he will now appear on Jan. 7.
Pictou District RCMP have said a 21-year-old man was injured on Sept. 19 and later transported to hospital, where he required treatment.
Media reports have said the victim alleged he faced racism at the work site.
