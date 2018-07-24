

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Nova Scotia man is unapologetic after a two-hour standoff with garbage collectors who wouldn’t take his old barbecue.

Wade Pipes owns a small cottage on a narrow laneway in the small community of Tidnish in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County. When he put his old grill out on the curb Monday, he suspected the pick-up might not go as planned.

“Oh yes. I stood there and watched them, because I had a worry in my mind that they weren’t going to take it,” he recalled to CTV Atlantic. “It’s the county’s obligations to do what my taxes are paying for.”

When his prediction came true, Pipes went inside after the workers moved on to the next cottage to get the keys to his truck and drove the truck onto the laneway to block their exit. After a two-hour standoff, the county workers called a tow truck on Pipes, who then pulled his vehicle off the laneway.

But that wasn’t the end of the quarrel. Early Tuesday, Pipes dropped the barbecue off in front of the county municipal building in Amherst. CTV Atlantic found it near a Public Works garage.

Though it’s unclear whether Pipes will face any charges or fines for his actions, the workers appear to have been following the proper county schedule in refusing to take the man’s barbecue. In Cumberland County, barbecues are only collected once a year. This year’s collection date was already two weeks ago and Pipes apparently missed the pick-up.

“The gentleman, as a cottage owner, may not have known about it. He may have missed it,” said Joe van Vulpen, Cumberland County deputy warden, asserting that the county has no intention of amending the current garbage collection contract. He said landfill authorities and the county both make residents aware of the garbage pick-up schedule, including information online.

For Pipes, the debacle was not so much about scheduling and more about principle.

“Sometimes you have to do this to make a point,” he said.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.