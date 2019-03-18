

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald





A Cape Breton man in need of a double-lung transplant is feeling grateful after receiving more than $16,000 in donations.

DJ Timmons, 44, from Margaree Centre, N.S., was diagnosed with a genetic disorder called Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency in 2006, which has left him unable to work. His partner, Edna Chiasson, has been the sole earner for years, which made the thought of moving to Toronto for surgery and extended care unlikely.

But an online fundraiser, started on Jan. 25, is gaining significant traction. There was roughly $800 on the GoFundMe page last Thursday, but the pot quickly started growing after a CTV Atlantic news report. Within an hour, $2,000 had come in. After a day, more than $6,000. By Monday night, the number had doubled, including a single anonymous donation of $3,000. The page had amassed more than $14,000 at time of writing.

Chiasson said she was overwhelmed by the support from strangers when she looked at the site.

“They know some of the story -- that’s it. And they still were willing to give up their money,” she said. “Thank you very much from the bottom of our hearts. You’re going to make his wish come true.”

Donations have been coming in from locals in-person too. A donation jar was set up at a nearby shop with a note about Timmons’ health story, advertising a potluck and silent auction to help raise money. “Lately he has been in and out of the hospital several times,” the note said. “He has been unable to work since being diagnosed and thus only has one income in the household to provide for his family.” Leah Ingraham, co-owner of the store, told CTV Atlantic that they had received $2,400 in donations by last Friday.

Though he estimates they will need more than $40,000 to fund related expenses, the donations of more than $16,000 will help get the process started.

“It’s a big relief knowing that I can go anyway and have a start,” he said. “I just thank everybody that helped. Just want to thank everybody.”