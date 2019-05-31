A Nova Scotia man has quit volunteering at his local Royal Canadian Legion branch and has filed a human rights complaint, saying he was discriminated against due to his sexuality.

Jason McDonald of New Waterford, N.S., said he volunteered at the Legion because of his family – his two grandfathers fought in the Second World War and his brother was deployed in the Gulf War.

McDonald said he quit after hearing taunts and slurs about his sexuality and has filed a human rights complaint against the Legion.

“You would hear ‘It takes a real man to shoot’ [while] playing darts,” McDonald told CTV News Atlantic. “Or words I don’t want to repeat [such as] queer, fruit.”

Currently, the New Waterford Legion is closed and the executive of the branch has resigned.

A statement from the Nova Scotia command office of the Royal Canadian Legion said they “are fully apprised of the situation,” and that they “do not condone any form of discrimination.”

The organization says an investigation is ongoing. A hearing into the complaint is scheduled for June.

McDonald says he will attend the hearing, but other than that “will never step foot in” the New Waterford Legion branch again.