

The Canadian Press





LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. -- A near cinematic chain of events involving a carjacking with a machete, a high-speed police chase and a dangerous crash that left two people injured has landed a Nova Scotia man in jail facing multiple charges.

Halifax District RCMP say 38-year-old David Raymond Farrell will be appearing in Dartmouth Provincial today to face 18 charges, including robbery with violence, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and mischief endangering life.

Police say the series of events allegedly started during the afternoon rush hour Thursday on Highway 101.

They say they received numerous 911 calls about a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lane, forcing oncoming vehicles off the road near Ellershouse.

The Mounties say what followed next involved a collision, the theft of a vehicle by a suspect wielding a large knife, a high-speed chase the wrong way down a provincial highway, and a crash into a gas station.

Two people inside the service station sustained non life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital by ambulance, while the driver was uninjured.

Police say a suspect driving a black Jaguar collided with an oncoming SUV and then -- armed with a machete -- forcibly took possession of a Dodge truck and drove east in the westbound lane of Highway 101 towards Lower Sackville.

They say the man was observed driving on the centre line of the highway, forcing oncoming vehicles to the shoulder.

RCMP officers driving police cruisers with lights and sirens activated were travelling toward the suspect but as they got closer they say he drove directly into the path of responding members.

Police say the suspect did not stop, continuing past police cruisers onto the Beaverbank Connector via Exit 2.

They say the suspect continued at a high rate of speed until he crashed into the front of a service station on Sackville Drive.