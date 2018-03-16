

CTVNews.ca Staff





The body of a missing Dartmouth woman has still not been found, but a man who had a long history with her has appeared in court to face charges that include interfering with human remains.

Halifax police say they are focused on finding the body of Karen Mackenzie, who has been missing since Feb. 25 and who they now believe is dead.

Owen Patrick Nelson, 41, was charged Wednesday with six charges in her disappearance, including assault, interfering with human remains, and two counts of breach of probation. https://www.halifax.ca/home/news/charges-laid-relation-karen-lee-mackenzie-investigation

Halifax Regional Police won’t say what led them to lay the charges they have laid.

“The evidence that's been collected so far has supported the charge of the interfering with human remains, but we have not located Karen as of yet in the investigation,” Const. Carol McIsaac told reporters.

Nelson appeared in court Thursday but did not enter a plea. He will make his next court appearance March 26, his defence lawyer, Michelle James said.

James told The Canadian Press that it's unusual to see a charge of interfering with human remains when police have not found a body. She said she have never seen such a case in her 18 years practising criminal law.

Thursday’s court appearance wasn't Nelson’s first run-in with the law. Last year, he was charged with choking and assault in connection to an incident involving Mackenzie, court documents show.

He was eventually ordered to stay away from MacKenzie. In a previous decision, he was also ordered to abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Greg Spears, a friend of Nelson, told CTV Atlantic Thursday he hadn't seen Nelson in a while but wanted to be there for his court appearance.

“He was trying to, I don’t know, get his life back together. That’s all I knew. And he just cut off anyone that was drinking,” he said.

Kevin Dupuis, who says Mackenzie was his “best friend,” spoke to CTV Atlantic by phone from Florida and said he has been devastated to hear she is missing and remembers her as a kind, caring person.

“One thing that she taught me to do is surprise people with gifts. She loved her family, and she spoke more about her family than they would know,” he said.

Halifax Regional Police say their investigation is ongoing and that further charges could be laid.

With a report from CTV Atlantic's Heidi Petracek