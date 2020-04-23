TORONTO -- The shooter in a mass killing in Nova Scotia had a list of people he wanted to kill, according to a report in The Globe and Mail.

The Globe reports that a man who lives near Gabriel Wortman's property in Portapique, N.S., said he had been told by investigators that his name was "seventh or eighth" on a list that was found by police at the shooter’s home.

Portapique is where the 51-year-old denturist began his rampage Saturday night. By the time he was shot dead by police Sunday morning – 100 kilometres away in Enfield, N.S. – he had killed 22 people.

The reported discovery of the hit list provides one of what have thus far been very few clues into the shooter's apparent goals and motivations. Police have said that he knew some of his victims, but not all of them. It is also believed that he was using illegally obtained weapons, as RCMP have said he did not have a valid licence to obtain or possess firearms in Canada.

The investigation into the killings is expected to take months. Military personnel and equipment have been brought in to help police sort through the evidence they discover at the 16 known crime scenes.

Pierre-Yves Bourduas, a former RCMP deputy commissioner, said Thursday that the existence of a hit list "makes a whole lot of sense" given the shooter seems to have planned out his rampage in detail.

"The individual knew exactly where he was going, knew exactly who he was encountering," he told CTV News Channel.

As police continue their probe, authorities are being dogged by questions about how the public was alerted to the unfolding rampage.

Pressed on the matter at a news conference on Wednesday, RCMP revealed that more than an hour elapsed between the time provincial emergency managers offered to help send an alert to every cell phone in the province and when the shooter was killed, rendering the offer moot.

During the hours-long rampage, RCMP limited their communications with the public to social media. These messages, which would never be seen by the many Nova Scotians who are not active on Facebook and Twitter, had their own delays. When police learned that the shooter had a police uniform and a vehicle that appeared almost identical to an RCMP cruiser, it was more than two hours before that information was relayed to the public.

Many Americans living in Nova Scotia received an additional alert, as the U.S. Consulate in Halifax emailed a warning about the shooter to all its registered U.S. citizens living in the province.

Relatives of those killed in the rampage have blamed authorities for not doing more to alert the public to the imminent danger. Darcy Dobson, one of eight children of slain nurse Heather O'Brien, added her voice to that chorus on Thursday, saying an alert would have saved her mother's life.

"It was too little, too late. They shouldn't have been in the process at 10:15 [a.m.]. Our mother was gone at 10:15," she told CTV News Channel.

"I want to know why there wasn't an emergency alert at [8 a.m.] when they knew that man had left Portapique, because that would have saved countless lives – not just my mother's."