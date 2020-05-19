TORONTO -- Newly unsealed search warrants reveal that the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia had multiple weapons and was described as paranoid by people who knew him.

According to the 40-page document released by a Nova Scotia judge on Tuesday, police officers found five firearms and ammunition in the vehicle Gabriel Wortman was driving, in addition to Const. Heidi Stevenson's service pistol. Stevenson was killed while trying to stop Wortman.

Warrants had been executed at properties belonging to Gabriel Wortman on April 20, according to the document. The order allowed police to search all buildings and vehicles on his two properties.

The document, which includes redactions, also outlines statements made by witnesses and people who knew the 51-year-old gunman.

The statements describe him as "disturbed" and a "psychopath." One witness alleges in the document that the gunman was "severely abused" as a young boy, adding that he was paranoid about the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the document, he had also purchased nearly $800 worth of gasoline before the attacks.

The rampage, which began in Portapique, N.S. on April 18, claimed the lives of 22 people and left others injured. The rampage involved multiple shooting incidents and arson attacks. It ended on April 19, when the gunman was fatally shot by RCMP at a gas station in Enfield, approximately 100 kilometres from where the attacks started.

RCMP say they are still investigating how he obtained the weapons used in the rampage.

There are another six search warrants that federal and provincial prosecutors are in the process of redacting in accordance with the RCMP and CBSA. These are expected to be released at the next hearing on May 25.