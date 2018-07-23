N.S. girl, 4, ate 15 pieces of marijuana product she thought was chocolate: police
FILE -- In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, photograph, candy bars marked with Colorado's new required diamond-shaped stamp noting that the product contains marijuana are shown in the kitchen of BlueKudu candy in the historic Five Points District of Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 2:31PM EDT
HALIFAX - A four-year-old girl who ate 15 pieces of an edible marijuana product she thought was a chocolate bar has been released from a Halifax-area hospital.
Police say the recommended daily consumption of the product is one piece -- for an adult.
They say the girl's father realized the bar was missing from the console of his vehicle on Saturday, and noticed the four-year-old was looking very pale.
He called 911, and police were dispatched to the family's home in East Petpeswick, a rural community east of Halifax.
The RCMP say they are investigating, but no charges have been laid.
The Mounties issued a statement today saying the possession of edible marijuana products will remain illegal even after the sale of recreational cannabis becomes legal on Oct. 17.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- One injured after explosion in building in Mississauga, Ont., police say
- RCMP investigating alleged murder of woman in West Kelowna
- Manitoba woman charged with killing 85-year-old husband: Winnipeg police
- More charges laid after senior injured at Edmonton fast-food restaurant
- Critical federal review fuels new calls for immigration detention reforms