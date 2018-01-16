

A garage in Nova Scotia is helping a man from the Northwest Territories with terminal brain cancer realize his dream of seeing his 1965 Chevrolet pickup truck completely rebuilt as a gift for his 21-year-old son.

“It’s something that I’ll always have,” Yvan Brien’s son Matt told CTV Atlantic. “It’s something that I’m never going to get rid of or sell, so it will be a piece of him that always stays with me.”

Tasked with the job is Curtis MacLean of Elmsdale, N.S.’s Curtis Customs. MacLean has vowed to finish a job that would normally take a year in just 30 days.

“He needs to see the project through to completion, restored, framed up the way he dreamt of it to pass it on to his son,” MacLean told CTV Atlantic from his garage.

Over the past five days, MacLean has stripped the truck down to its nuts and bolts.

“And catalogued and organized all the pieces that came off onto tables, what had to be stripped and rust repair or replaced or ordered new,” MacLean explained. “Most of the truck, 90 per cent of it, was sandblasted to bare metal and immediately into the body shop on Monday and prepped and ready for paint.”

On Tuesday morning, MacLean’s client flew in from Edmonton, where he is receiving treatment, to check in on the radical rebuild.

“My boy, he’s not mechanically inclined, so he needs to walk in and turn the key and know that truck's good for 50 more years,” Yvan Brien said.

Brien had initially purchased the vehicle for his wife, Karen.

"It's a '65 and the wife was born in ’65,” he said. “I thought I was buying her a truck but she wasn't too interested."

"That's the premise on getting the truck,” Karen Brien added. “But no, I knew right off the bat that’s not my truck -- that's Yvan's."

Last fall, Yvan Brien sold his heavy truck and machinery repair shop in Yellowknife to retire. A month later, he fell ill while vacationing in Mexico.

"We flew into Phoenix, Arizona, went to the Mayo Clinic, had a huge surgery to remove a glioblastoma tumour which was diagnosed in that 48 hours,” he said.

The truck is being redone entirely in red and black, with new bucket seats, carpet, gear shift and gauges.

“I just want to see it finished,” Yvan said.

