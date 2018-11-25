

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Nova Scotia community is mourning the loss of a four-year-old girl after she was killed by a float in Saturday’s Santa Claus parade.

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson told reporters that the girl was running alongside a parade float when she fell under it at the Parade of Lights in Yarmouth, N.S. The girl was rushed to the local hospital and died a short time later, he said.

“This is something that has a traumatic impact on everyone,” Hutchinson told reporters. “Hundreds of people witnessed this event taking place. Small children were there. So we're encouraging people to talk to others about how they're feeling,”

Police continue to investigate.

Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood said that the entire community is grieving the loss. She said Yarmouth is a town where “everyone knows everyone.”

“It’s a hard, hard hit and we just need to give the family space to grieve, and the community as well,” she told CTV News Channel on Sunday.

Mayor Mood said a grief specialist would be available in the community on Sunday night.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Monday.

The parade committee said in a Facebook post that it is devastated.

“We, along with the community, mourn the family’s loss and are praying for everyone affected,” the committee wrote. “The focus is on coming together as a community and helping this family through a very difficult time.”

With a report from CTV Atlantic