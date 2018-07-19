

There was a lot of buzz around a gas station in Cape Breton, N.S., but not for the reasons an owner would hope for.

A swarm of bees found their way onto Raymond Leblanc’s gas pump on Wednesday, forcing him to close the station for three hours.

“I told them it’s free gas today,” Leblanc said in an interview with CTV Atlantic. “If you want to go and pump it yourself.”

Leblanc estimates that there were between 10,000 and 20,000 bees that had taken up residence on his pump.

He guesses that they came over from neighbour Julie Kirkpatrick’s property. Kirkpatrick, a lawyer who splits her time between Nova Scotia and Ontario, is also an avid beekeeper who has kept colonies for more than three years.

Leblanc believes that there had been two queen bees at the original hive, which caused one queen to leave the colony with her swarm, eventually making their way to his gas pump.

A former beekeeper himself, Leblanc was unphased by the bees, working with Kirkpatrick to find the queen in the middle of the pack.

“We needed to get the queen into a bin and then all the other bees would follow,” Kirkpatrick said. “They weren’t angry at all; they were just looking for a new home.”

The process took over an hour, with Leblanc receiving a sting only once for his troubles.

Despite the pain, he says he was more worried about getting the bees back to safety.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore