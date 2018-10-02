

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Nova Scotia school bus driver has been suspended after children said he lost his temper, veered off his route and flagged down a police officer to lecture the kids about their behaviour.

Mother Stacie Corrigan said the bus driver’s actions were deeply upsetting to her two sons, ages five and seven. One of them had a sore stomach afterward, she said.

“I asked him, ‘Does your tummy hurt because of what happened on the bus?’ and he said ‘Yes,’” Corrigan told CTV Atlantic, after the incident on Monday in Lower Sackville.

A letter sent home to parents from the states that the driver “did not follow the set protocol of coming back to the school when there is a difficult situation on the bus.”

“His decision resulted in an unnecessarily long and emotional bus ride for your children,” the letter continues.

“The bus driver is currently suspended pending an investigation of the situation,” the letter says.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education and the bus company, Stock Transportation, refused to comment to CTV Atlantic.

Education Minister Zach Churchill said he was not briefed on the situation but he expects employees to “make the best decisions.”

“My expectation as minister is that all of our staff are operating to the highest standards of professionalism ... particularly when in the presence of students,” Churchill said.

Parent Rick Corrigan said that if the driver doesn’t like children, he “needs a new line of work.”

“Like go bag groceries or something,” Corrigan said.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko