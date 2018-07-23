

CTVNews.ca Staff





A fishing trip off the coast of Economy, N.S. turned into an uncomfortably close encounter with a great white shark Sunday.

Millard Ells had been out on the water with his partner Ariana Smith and their friend Tim Mills in Mills’ 19-foot (5.8-metre) aluminum boat when Ells hooked a fish.

“At the time, we were fighting a striped bass, a decent sized one, probably 16 pounds, our second or third bite of the day,” Ells told CTV Atlantic. “Nice fish.”

“We were just waiting for it to surface so we could net it and get it in the boat,” Mills added. “And out of nowhere, the shark jumps out of the water and takes the bass.”

Ells had to cut the fishing line as the shark swam away.

“Probably, you know, the biggest adrenaline rush that I’ve ever had in my life to see something like that,” Ells recalled.

Filming it all was Smith, who later sent a copy of the video to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy in Massachusetts, which confirmed that they had encountered a great white.

The shark was estimated to be about ten feet (three metres) long and between 600 and 800 pounds (272.2 and 362.9 kilograms).

Smith told CTV Atlantic that she feels lucky to have captured the encounter on camera.

“I think it’s important to give some attention to sharks,” she said. “I think if people see them that they should report them to (Fisheries and Oceans Canada) so they can continue doing their research.”

“It’s nice to have the video,” Mills added. “But I think I’d rather have the fish.”

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Dan McIntosh