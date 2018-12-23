

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadloff





A Nova Scotia baseball team came to the aid of a stranded driver by picking up the sedan and moving it safely back onto the road.

The 12 members of the East Coast Royals baseball team were out celebrating their 2018 season at a restaurant in Lower Sackville, N.S., when they noticed a sedan up on a median near a plaza with its hazard lights flashing.

“One guy almost said it as a joke. He said, ‘Let’s go lift that car,’” Kyle Armsworthy, the team’s 21-year-old catcher, told CTV Atlantic. “And we kind of laughed and then we got to thinking, ‘There’s 12, 13 of us here. We probably can go lift that car if we actually go try.’”

The team’s coach captured the rescue on video.

After the car was safely on the ground, the team walked away without getting the name of the driver.

Armsworthy said the incident illustrates the character the team has had all season.

“We had a lot of good guys on that team and nobody really thought twice about doing it,” he said.