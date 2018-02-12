N.L. premier successfully argues evidence should be kept private in murder case
Brandon Phillips sits in the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in St. John's on Thursday Dec. 1, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Sue Bailey)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 7:13AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 12, 2018 9:44AM EST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A partial publication ban will be upheld on evidence in a murder case involving the ex-boyfriend of Premier Dwight Ball's daughter.
The Newfoundland and Labrador premier went to court to keep details involving Jade Ball under wraps.
He argued her privacy as an innocent party trumped the media's right to report them.
Chief Justice Raymond Whalen of provincial Supreme Court ruled the partial ban is a reasonable protection of privacy that does not overly restrict the media's right to report.
He stressed that press freedom is a cornerstone of democracy.
But he also said Ball's willingness to promptly report to police private details that helped catch a killer was "commendable."
Whalen ruled that allowing those details to be published could discourage other people from coming forward in future cases.
Lawyers for CBC and Saltwire Network Inc. did not oppose the partial ban and weren't in court Monday.
Whalen said citizens who in good faith provide information to police need to believe that to the extent possible in the law, it will be protected from widespread publication.
