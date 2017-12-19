N.L. premier's lawyers to ask court to keep documents secret in murder case
Brandon Phillips sits the in Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in St. John's on Thursday Dec. 1, 2016. The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador will be in court today asking a judge to block media from reporting on documents linked to a St. John's murder case. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Sue Bailey)
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Lawyers for the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador will be in court today asking a judge to block media from reporting on documents linked to a St. John's murder case.
They relate to the trial of Brandon Phillips in the death of 63-year-old Larry Wellman following a botched hotel robbery in October 2015.
Premier Dwight Ball's daughter, Jade Ball, was in a former relationship with Phillips.
Ball won an interim injunction earlier this month in the province's Supreme Court barring media from reporting details from those documents.
Ball was Liberal leader and weeks away from becoming premier, but says he acted as a private citizen in October 2015 when he spoke to investigators about a homicide.
His lawyers say the premier knows his actions may be a matter of public interest but, as a father, he wants to safeguard the privacy of an innocent person.
Neither Dwight Ball nor his daughter was called to testify at the trial earlier this fall before a jury found Phillips guilty of second-degree murder.
