N.L. police tell residents to shelter in place on St. John's street
Published Sunday, July 5, 2020 10:46AM EDT
In this file photo, a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary crest is shown.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Police are on the scene of an incident in St. John's, N.L., and have advised residents to stay in their homes.
Craigmillar Avenue is closed until further notice.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told residents to shelter in place shortly after 4 a.m. local time Sunday.
Police said at the time that they were responding to a developing situation.
Police are expected to release more information later this morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2020.