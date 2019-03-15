

The Associated Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Ottawa and Newfoundland and Labrador have pledged more than $40 million to programs aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions over the next three years.

Premier Dwight Ball said the money will be spent on various initiatives to cut emissions and support so-called clean growth in the province.

He said the projects, funded through the $2-billion Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, include $20.26 million in grants to organizations involved in projects that reduce greenhouse gas reductions.

It also provides $3.2 million in rebates to transportation carriers and owner-operators to install fuel-saving devices on trucks and trailers, while a program for energy efficiency and fuel switching in public buildings will get $17.2 million.

The province says it's hoped the programs will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 882,000 tonnes by 2030.