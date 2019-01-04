

The Canadian Press





GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR, N.L. -- His passengers claimed he was their designated driver, but police say a Newfoundland man's breathalyzer results suggest otherwise.

RCMP in Grand Falls-Windsor say they received a complaint about a suspected drunk driver on the Trans-Canada Highway on Christmas Eve.

They stopped the vehicle and say two passengers indicated that the man driving the car was their designated driver.

But, police say the 51-year-old-driver from Grand Bank was arrested for impaired driving and provided breath samples that were above the legal limit.

The vehicle was impounded and the man's licence was suspended.

He is facing charges of impaired driving and is due in court in March.