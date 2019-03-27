

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- There has been an outpouring of support for the lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador after she said her heart was broken following the death of her mixed breed terrier, Salty Dog.

More than 500 people offered condolences to Judy Foote after she posted a photo on Facebook Tuesday of the big-eyed, brown and white dog, who died Monday at the age of 15.

Foote said simply: "Our hearts are broken."

The former federal and provincial cabinet minister and one-time journalist was appointed the province's viceroy last year, after stepping down from politics to be with her family.

By Wednesday morning, her Facebook page was filled with condolences, with many people noting Salty had enjoyed a long and wonderful life.

Others shared their own stories of the painful loss of a pet.

"They steal our hearts!" said one woman.