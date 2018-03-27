N.L. budget forecasts three more years of deficits
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball on Oct. 3, 2017. (Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Last Updated Tuesday, March 27, 2018 1:29PM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador's new $8.4-billion budget forecasts a $683 million deficit, escalating debt and a shakeup at the Crown corporation responsible for huge cost overruns at the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project.
Expenses will slightly rise as net debt for the province of about 529,000 people is expected to hit a historic high at $15.5 billion.
Finance Minister Tom Osborne said Tuesday the profitable oil and gas sector will be hived off from Nalcor Energy, which oversees the delayed and over-budget Muskrat Falls project in Labrador. A new Crown corporation will focus on developing the oil sector off Newfoundland.
"We want to make sure that this industry reaches its full potential," Osborne said of the Nalcor changes. "The maximum number of jobs, the maximum spin off, the maximum number of industry players, the maximum amount of oil production and the maximum royalties to the people of this province.
"We have a very, very strong future in the oil industry."
The budget forecasts deficits in each of the next three fiscal years, returning to a modest surplus by 2023.
The province will spend almost $3.2 billion on health care this year -- far higher per person than what's spent elsewhere in Canada, as the province aims to cut smoking rates and increase exercise.
Osborne said the governing Liberals have made strides to get the province's battered fiscal house in order since the oil-price slide in 2014. They've cut 759 public sector jobs in the last two years and will reduce more through attrition as about 5,000 workers are eligible to retire, he told a news conference.
More radical reductions would "shock" an already fragile economy, he said.
Cost-cutting efforts also include less discretionary spending, and working with management and unions to reduce overtime and sick leave.
"Back at the peak of oil, we were 30 per cent reliant on (it) as a revenue source for the province," Osborne said. "Through finding efficiencies, through diversifying the economy, we're now 14 per cent reliant on oil."
If those revenues increase, they'll be used to eliminate deficits and pay down debt, he added.
The budget forecasts oil at an average price of US$63 per barrel in 2018-19 and 2019-20, based on forecasts from 11 analysts. Brent crude was trading early Tuesday at about US$70 a barrel.
Here are highlights of the Newfoundland and Labrador budget presented Tuesday:
- An almost $8.4 billion plan with a forecast $683-million deficit that slightly increases spending, as net debt escalates to $15.5 billion, up from $14.6 billion last year.
- The profitable oil and gas subsidiary of Crown corporation Nalcor Energy, responsible for the over-cost Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project, will be hived off as a stand-alone Crown corporation to accelerate offshore development.
- Deficits projected in each of the next three fiscal years, returning to surplus in 2022-23.
- A 15-per cent tax on auto insurance imposed in 2016 will be cut five per cent over four years, starting with a two per cent reduction Jan. 1.
- $20 million and another $14 million in 2019 for an independent inquiry into how Muskrat Falls costs rose more than $6 billion to $12.7 billion, including financing, since it was sanctioned five years ago.
- Avoids public job and service cuts in an effort to stabilize the economy as major industrial projects wind down.
- Deficit for 2017-18 is $812 million, down from mid-year projections of $852 million.
- $366 million to Memorial University of Newfoundland, down $9 million from last year, including $4 million to help the university maintain a freeze on comparatively low tuition fees.
- $1 million for flood risk mapping and forecasting in Mud Lake and Happy Valley-Goose Bay, downstream from the Muskrat Falls project, plus $200,000 a year to monitor ice thickness and weather.
- $11 million over three years for a new Labrador Wellness Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
- $1 million to start work on an inquiry into the treatment of Innu children in the foster care system.
