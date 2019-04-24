

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from NTV’s Beth Penney





A seven-year-old boy in Newfoundland has been in hospital for a more than a week after a large chunk of ice fell from an ocean-side cliff and struck him on the head.

Hunter Delaney was admiring an ice wall along the shores of Middle Cove Beach, about 12 kilometres north of St. John’s, with his family on April 14 when the ice chunk came crashing down on him.

Hunter’s mother Faith said her son had ventured a little too close to the ice wall and was struck before she could tell him to back away.

“I had seen blood from his nose, mouth and ears,” she told NTV. “He was conscious but lifeless.”

Hunter was rushed to hospital, where doctors found he had suffered fractures to his skull and vertebrae, along with a broken shoulder bone and broken leg. He was unconscious in the hospital for six days, but just recently awoke.

‘He’s actually doing excellent right now,” Faith said. “He’s awake. He’s talking. He’ll tell you how he feels, although he is a little groggy.”

It’s unclear when Hunter will be released from hospital.

While Hunter recovers, hundreds of stuffed toys await him at home. Strangers from as far away as Hawaii and Cuba have been sending the toys after hearing about the incident.

Faith hopes her son’s injuries provide a warning to people going to Middle Cove Beach.

“As beautiful as the wall may be, you can go see it, but stay back,” she said.