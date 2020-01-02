TORONTO -- Newfoundland and Labrador provincial police have located the 12-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the boy had been found and is safe. The RNC have arrested the boy’s 47-year-old father “without incident” and he will appear in court Friday morning, they added.

The police issued an Amber Alert Thursday after the boy was reported missing. He had last been seen around 9:45 a.m., in the Corner Brook area on the west side of Newfoundland island.