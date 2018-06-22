N.B. thieves make off with old Canadian currency, nine long guns
A pile of Canadian bills is seen in this undated file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 1:21PM EDT
SAINTE-ANNE-DE-MADAWASKA, N.B. - New Brunswick thieves have made off with a unique collection of old Canadian currency dating back to the 1930s.
RCMP say the stolen currency includes bills from 1954 in denominations of $1,000, $20, $10, $5, $2, and $1, as well as several $100 bills and a $50 bill from 1937.
Seven rifles and two shotguns were also taken from the Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., home, as well as a collection of antique forks, gold jewellery and other items.
Police say the thieves struck sometime between noon on June 15 and 5:20 p.m. on June 17.
This robbery comes nearly a year after another East Coast vintage money theft in Cape Breton, N.S.
In August 2017, thousands of dollars in vintage bills dating back to the 1950s were stolen from a New Waterford home while the homeowners were away.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- High Indigenous prison rate 'unacceptable': Supreme Court chief justice
- Calgary man in hospital after city buses collide
- Coroner issues warning as swimmer dies, boater missing this week in B.C. waters
- Quebec health minister announces pilot project to transfer patients by air
- N.B. thieves make off with old Canadian currency, nine long guns