

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- The recounts are in, but New Brunswick is no closer to having a definitive winner from last week's election.

Elections New Brunswick spokesman Paul Harpelle said Friday new tallies have been completed in three ridings with razor-thin margins -- and each has confirmed the election night results.

The outcome of the Sept. 24 provincial election thus remains at 22 seats for the Progressive Conservatives and 21 for the Liberals, a virtual deadlock. The Green party and the People's Alliance each have three seats.

The judicial recount in Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton, sought by the runner-up Liberal candidate, confirmed the Tories' 93-vote victory, while an 11-vote victory for the Green party was also confirmed Friday in Memramcook-Tantramar.

A recount completed Thursday by a New Brunswick judge confirmed a narrow Liberal win in the Saint John Harbour riding.

But a lawyer for the Progressive Conservative candidate has alleged that about 40 Saint John Harbour voters cast their ballots twice and has said he may reinstate an application for the result to be thrown out by early next week.

The Liberals say they still plan to proceed to a throne speech later this month, while the Tories continue to call for Premier Brian Gallant to resign immediately and allow Tory Leader Blaine Higgs to form a government.