

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in New Brunswick say two missing inmates have been found, but another convicted criminal is now on the loose.

The Saint John Police Force says they found Dylan Nicholas McNamara and Darren Brent Snell, who had been missing from the minimum security Parrtown Community Correctional Centre since March 8 and Feb. 11 respectively.

The police agency also said Tuesday that another inmate, Troy Miller, walked away from the facility on March 11 and has not been found.

Miller is serving a more-than-three-year sentence for assault (three counts), assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, sexual assault, uttering threats to cause death or harm and failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking (three counts).

A fourth inmate, Nico Soubliere, has been missing from the facility since Feb. 11.

Police are urging the public not to approach the inmates and instead call the nearest police department.

