

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- The Emergency Measures Organization in New Brunswick is encouraging people to leave certain neighbourhoods in Saint John due to rising floodwaters that could surpass water levels in 2008.

The organization says access to several areas, including Randolph, Westfield Road, Ragged Point Road and Beach Road, is limited and expected to be completely cut off by worsening flooding in the region.

It says the voluntary evacuation notice could affect about 1,900 people, who should make their own arrangements or go to the Carleton Community Centre or contact the Canadian Red Cross.

The EMO says water levels along the Saint John River are expected to continue to rise through the week, isolating homes and leading to further road closures.

It says water levels were at about five metres in Saint John and could reach 6.6 metres by Sunday, exceeding the 2008 flood level by over a meter.

EMO says people in southern regions of the Saint John River basin should be on high alert and expect similar or worse conditions than previous floods in communities stretching from Jemseg, Gagetown, Hampstead, Oak Point south to Quispamsis.

In the Fredericton region, water levels are forecast to remain at their current levels, but these elevated levels are expected to continue over the coming days without significant signs of receding. There is still snow in northern regions, which will contribute to sustained flows as it melts.