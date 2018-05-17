N.B. offers help in restoring photos, diaries damaged in flooding
A cottage is surrounded by water from the Saint John River in Grand Bay-Westfield on Thursday, May 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 8:08AM EDT
FREDERICTON - The New Brunswick government is offering to help people salvage photos, diaries and other paper mementoes damaged in the recent flooding.
The Provincial Archives says staff will try to stabilize and recover documents, including everything from letters and maps to architectural drawings and pictures.
The work will focus on drying documents and restoring or copying originals, as well as mould remediation.
Roger Melanson, president of the Treasury Board, says recovering such documents is an "important part of helping affected New Brunswickers return to normal after this flood."
Most repairs of single documents will be free of charge.
In the wake of the record-breaking flooding along the Saint John River, officials were also warning people not to use appliances that may have been damaged in the flooding and to know the origin of any second-hand appliance.
