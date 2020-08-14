FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's Opposition Liberals have rejected a proposal from Tory Premier Blaine Higgs for an agreement aimed at avoiding an election until 2022.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers said today Higgs wielded the threat of a snap election in a bid to have his minority government remain in power for another two years.

Vickers says the way Higgs led talks among provincial party leaders this week was unacceptable.

The Liberals have left the talks, setting the stage for a possible election call by Higgs.

The Progressive Conservatives and Liberals each have 20 seats in the legislature, while the Greens and the People's Alliance each have three. There are two vacant seats and one Independent.

On Monday, Higgs asked the opposition leaders to sign a formal agreement not to trigger an election until September 2022, or no earlier than 30 days after public health officials declare the COVID-19 pandemic over.

More coming...