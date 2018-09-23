

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- The month-long New Brunswick election campaign is nearing the finish line with a final day of campaigning in what's seen as a tightening race between the rival Liberals and Progressive Conservatives.

Tory Leader Blaine Higgs has scheduled a series of rallies through the central and southern part of the province as he looks to close the gap.

Higgs toured the northern half of the province on Saturday, saying a vote for any party other than the Tories will put Brian Gallant back in the premier's office.

Similarly, Gallant warned against vote-splitting saying it would result in making Higgs premier.

Gallant, who is trying to become the first sitting premier since 2003 to win a second term, will get support today from Atlantic Canada's three other Liberal premiers at an event in Moncton, before moving on to several rallies on the Acadian Peninsula.

Green Party Leader David Coon is in his Fredericton riding today as is People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin, while NDP Leader Jenniffer McKenzie will spend the day in her Saint John riding.

The third parties aren't expected to make big inroads Monday, although they may play a factor in vote-splitting in some of the province's 49 ridings.

Going into the election campaign the seat count in the legislature was 24 Liberals, 21 Progressive Conservatives, one Green, one Independent and two vacancies.