Published Monday, April 9, 2018
FREDERICTON -- The Progressive Conservatives in New Brunswick say an inquiry would be the best way to look into allegations of harassment against the Speaker of the provincial legislature.
Stewart Fairgrieve, the Tory member of the legislature for Carleton, says anything short of an investigation under the Inquiries Act would be a coverup.
Premier Brian Gallant announced last week that Speaker Chris Collins was being suspended after a former employee of the legislative assembly was proceeding with harassment allegations against him.
No other details about the allegations were released and Collins has not commented on the matter.
The Conservatives say they will also ask that the office of the clerk handle any harassment complaints involving Collins since such complaints would normally be handled by the Legislative Administration Committee, which the Speaker chairs.
The Tory members of the committee say they will make the request at a committee meeting today.
