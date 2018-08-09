Mystery solved: Gas leak to blame for DQ pee-yew
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 1:27PM EDT
A strange smell, which led the owner of a restaurant in Calgary to offer a prize to anyone who could sleuth out its source, has been identified.
The Dairy Queen on 14 Street Northeast had been dealing with the odour since it opened in 2015, according to owner Sujad Bandali.
Recently, Bandali decided to offer 52 free Blizzard treats to anyone who could figure out what was causing the smell.
That offer generated significant publicity and a large number of suggestions on how Bandali might be able to figure out what was going on.
A store employee says the smell was determined to be the result of a persistent gas leak in the ceiling, which was repaired on Wednesday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ont. families launch human rights challenge against sex-ed curriculum rollback
- Heavy police presence as Hells Angels hold national gathering near Montreal
- Boushie family files legal action against Gerald Stanley, RCMP
- Major northern Ontario wildfire now under control
- Ford announces $25M over four years to help fight guns, gangs in Toronto