

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown





A man was sent to hospital after a family in New Brunswick received several unsettling phone calls and took action.

Shannon Tansley of Nackawic, N.B., told CTV Atlantic her daughter received strange voicemails in the early hours of Tuesday morning and showed them to her mother.

“Somebody was in distress. Somebody was gasping for air,” Tansley said. “I can't really explain it. It was kind of horrifying to listen to.”

Tansley said at first she thought the calls were a prank, but she was able to look up the number and find the person’s name and address. She then called police, who went to do a wellness check at the person’s home.

Tansley said the police called her back about an hour later and told her the man was in his 80s and that he’s ‘very lucky’ that the family called.

RCMP confirmed to CTV Atlantic that they received a call Tuesday morning around 3 a.m. and did a wellness check on an individual who was later transported to hospital.

Officers would not confirm the gender of the individual, their age or their health status.

While Tansley does not know the person’s health condition, she’s proud she and her daughter took action.

“It's very fulfilling to know and go to bed after that knowing that you helped somebody,” she said. “I don't know the outcome of it, but I still know I could have helped and I did my part.”

Anthony Knight, the CEO of the New Brunswick Medical Society, says it’s crucial to keep in contact with seniors, especially during the winter months when the weather can be unpredictable.

“It's important to check in…with family members as well, so that there's a support network for individuals who may be living alone,” he said.