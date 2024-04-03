Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water

DEVELOPING Spring storms brewing, set to bring snow and rain to central and Eastern Canada
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
The boat was fully lifted from the shore on Sunday, nearly ten weeks after it was spotted in a provincial park on Newfoundland's southeast coast. The mystery ship has fascinated locals in the area, who are now fundraising in hopes of constructing a permanent home for the boat.
"It's not only the talk of the town, it's the talk of the whole area. We’re getting people that come up on that beach, and they come from everywhere," said Anne Osmond, who chairs the community's local service district.
"I think that this would be the boost that the southwest coast needs."
Almost nothing is known for sure about the vessel, although some estimates place it at more than 200 years old.
Initial surveys performed by a provincial government archeology team suggested the vessel had construction indicative of 19th century techniques, according to Jamie Brake, Newfoundland and Labrador’s Provincial Archeologist.
A professor at Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., has taken a sample back to a university lab in hopes of learning more about the patterns in the wood of the vessel.
Trevor Croft said the construction of the boat is impressive, and the wood remains in good shape for its estimated age. (Trevor Croft)
Trevor Croft, who has been working on securing the vessel for weeks, and who helped pull it from the water on Sunday, said the construction is even more impressive than originally thought and suspects the boat was of some importance.
"I'm surprised it sank in the first place," he said. "It wasn’t something that was just used for fishing or something like that."
Sunday's move ends weeks of anxiety in Cape Ray. Residents worried that the boat would once again wash away, but this time, for good.
"It busted its moorings seven times, and we had to tie it on eight times," Croft said. "No matter what we do, the water comes up and it wanted to take it back."
When the boat first washed ashore, bystanders measured it to be about 120 feet (36.5 metres), Croft said. The relentless pounding of waves in the area broke parts of the ship apart, and it measured roughly 80 feet (24 metres) before it was cut up and brought on land.
Croft said it’s remarkable the boat appeared up in such good shape.
The J.T. Cheeseman Provincial Park, where the boat was found, is one of the few sandy beaches in the province. The ship managed to avoid dozens of rocky shoals that would have broken it apart before it resurfaced.
Volunteers are hoping to stitch the boat back together and move it to the Cape Ray lighthouse, about 6 kilometres away. According to Osmond, the eventual goal is to construct an extension to the local museum to contain the ship.
"A lot of heavy equipment has to be hired. It's going to be real expensive," Osmond said. "And I'm sure we will come up with some funding."
With files from NTV
Jurisdictional jousting has begun over federal funding for housing projects as provincial leaders tell the Trudeau government to stay in its lane.
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
With Boeing under increased scrutiny thanks to a string of issues with its 737 Max airliners, some travellers say they're taking steps to avoid flying in the company's jets wherever possible.
There are more than a quarter of a million homes without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
A cruise ship stuck in the northeastern Spanish port of Barcelona will be able to resume its route after a group of Bolivian passengers with visa problems were taken off the vessel on Thursday, authorities said.
Ottawa received 10.8 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with another 2 to 4 cm of snow Thursday night.
Another confirmed case of measles has been identified in an Ontario adult who had recently travelled abroad through Toronto Pearson International Airport.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
Police responded to another shooting in Vancouver's downtown core on Wednesday night, with the latest incident leaving one person wounded.
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
The B.C. NDP government has introduced legislation that will tax home-flipping – starting next year.
It might be soggy today and tomorrow, but after a soaking that’s lasted several days, Toronto is poised to see some sunnier weather this weekend.
In an Italian long-term care home in Toronto, about three new non-Italian residents are admitted each month due to government changes to priority rules, leaving them confused and isolated in a setting where they do not speak the language.
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
Many Albertans needing surgeries such as hip and knee replacements aren't having the procedures done on time, according to a new study.
A snowfall warning is now in place for the city of Calgary and many surrounding communities on Thursday as storm system, forecasted earlier this week, has finally arrived.
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
Ottawa saw a 7 per cent decrease in home sales over $1.2 million in January and February, the only Canadian region to see a decline in year-over-year luxury home sales this year.
Aeroports de Montreal says it plans to invest nearly $4 billion between now and 2028 to improve access to the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.
Montreal police are investigating after a car was set on fire in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Four witnesses were called to testify during day two of a teen's manslaughter trial in Edmonton.
The Alberta government encouraged optimism surrounding the current state of addiction in the province ahead of making changes to the way mental health and addiction services will be offered earlier this week. CTV News Edmonton has done an analysis of the publicly available drug-poisoning death data to see if the numbers support the province's recent claims.
Nova Scotia Health says another water break has happened at the QEII Halifax Infirmary site.
An iconic spot to stay for travellers on the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, N.S., is closing their doors due to the high cost of bringing the buildings up to code.
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, April 4, 2024.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Winnipeg today.
People at a Winnipeg mosque are still shocked after they say two people tried to break into the building in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The province is putting up new money to help families and businesses curb crime. But advocates and business owners are questioning if it’s enough to make a real difference.
Saskatchewan is remembering former Roughriders player and executive Jim Hopson.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
RCMP say one person is dead following a house fire in in the village of Lipton, Sask.
Karen Redman has addressed Waterloo Region’s controversial plan to acquire farm land in Wilmot Township in an email to concerned citizens.
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
Emergency services responded to the scene at the intersection of Highway 24 and Concession 13 Townsend in Norfolk County around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
With the warmer-than-usual temperatures on Wednesday, some are thinking about the excess snow sitting around properties that will be melting rapidly and could cause issues.
A Saskatchewan woman’s parents continue to search for answers on the seventh anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.
A group of climate activists suing the Saskatchewan government over its bid to build more gas-powered electric plants will soon have its first day in court.
Five people from southern Ontario have been charged after the investigation of a fatal collision last week led to the discovery of illicit drugs, weapons and cash.
Speed cameras at six locations throughout Greater Sudbury became operational March 22, but some residents are apparently unhappy.
Police in Sarnia are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a pharmacy robbery. The incident happened on March 13 at Northgate Pharmacy in Northgate Plaza on Exmouth Street.
Frustrated commuters will have a new traffic headache to worry about in north London, Ont. next year.
Students and parents at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School learned Tuesday evening of an incident that happened at the school recently through a letter sent by school administrators.
Residents across central Ontario woke up Thursday morning to a blanket of white after Mother Nature provided an early spring storm with two to five centimetres of wet snow.
There was a heavy police presence in downtown Barrie during the early morning hours on Thursday for an ongoing criminal investigation.
Police are investigating after several firearms were stolen during a break-in at a home in Innisfil.
A former high school teacher in Windsor is on trial for sex offences.
A $7,000 bill handed to a local family isn't sitting well and they want others to know.
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence in Ford City.
Myrolslav Solon’ko is a Ukrainian dentist who has spent the last two years volunteering on one of several mobile dental vans that travel to the frontlines of the war.
The B.C. NDP government has introduced legislation that will tax home-flipping – starting next year.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses after a man reportedly assaulted a woman and exposed himself at a popular beach near Parksville, B.C.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
The Government of Alberta has come up with a new plan to attract doctors to rural communities.
A Crown prosecutor said Wednesday that the trial for three men charged over their roles in an Alberta border blockade two years ago has nothing to do with their beliefs or right to protest.
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
The Transportation Safety Board is looking into the circumstances surrounding a “hard landing” at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.
Parts of Highways 101, 129 and 144 are closed Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and other factors.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.
Canada's national approach to combating foreign interference rather than tackling it on a riding-by-riding basis may have cost Erin O'Toole his job and been unfair to voters, the former Conservative leader told a federal inquiry Wednesday.
When polled about economic management, Canadians were more likely to say they don't trust any political parties at all than to say they trust the prime minister's Liberals.
Patients in all provinces are waiting longer for hip and knee replacements, cancer surgeries and other priority procedures than before the COVID-19 pandemic, national data shows.
Issues with Apple services including its App Store, video and music streaming platforms Apple TV+ and Apple Music, were resolved after outages that affected users across multiple regions, the company's website showed.
Students and parents at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School learned Tuesday evening of an incident that happened at the school recently through a letter sent by school administrators.
New research suggests that they crawled off ships arriving in North America earlier than previously thought and out-competed rodent rivals – going on to infuriate and disgust generations of city-dwellers and becoming so ubiquitous that they're known as common rats, street rats or sewer rats.
The beloved 'Matrix' movie franchise is expanding with an upcoming fifth installment, with the film’s original co-writer and co-director Lana Wachowski leading the charge as executive producer.
Eugene Levy says his 'SCTV' castmate Joe Flaherty was the only comedian who could get him to break character on stage.
Angie Harmon is mourning the loss of her dog Oliver who she says was killed by a driver during a grocery delivery.
With Boeing under increased scrutiny thanks to a string of issues with its 737 Max airliners, some travellers say they're taking steps to avoid flying in the company's jets wherever possible.
A former BlackBerry Ltd. employee has filed a lawsuit against the company and its new chief executive John Giamatteo, who she claims sexually harassed her and then retaliated against her after she reported the behaviour.
Disney won a hard-fought proxy battle against a group of activist investors who sought to secure seats on the company’s board of directors. The shareholder vote served as a legacy-defining victory for CEO Bob Iger.
For the first time in 25 years, a Quebecer has won the prestigious World Press Photo photography competition. Documentary photographer Charles-Frédérick Ouellet is one of the winners in the North and Central America region, in the 'single images' category.
In Italy’s Calabria region, a couple has moved in from the U.S. and opened a restaurant selling American food, going up against intense local culinary traditions.
Yordan Alvarez homered twice amd matched his career high with four hits, Cristian Javier and four relievers combined on a one-hitter and the Houston Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0 on Wednesday night.
Anthony Edwards scored 28 points, Naz Reid added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the short-handed Toronto Raptors 133-85 on Wednesday night to move into a tie for first-place in the Western Conference.
The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled new menu items coming to the Rogers Centre next week, just days ahead of the team’s home opener.
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
The Manitoba government is extending the fuel tax holiday.
Tesla posted its first year-over-year drop in sales since the first year of the pandemic, as increased electric vehicle competition from Chinese and Western automakers ate into demand.
