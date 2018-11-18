

CTVNews.ca Staff





Residents of a rural New Brunswick community say they are concerned after hearing and feeling what appear to have been multiple explosions.

RCMP were called to Boundary Creek, N.B., on Saturday at around 4:30 p.m., after residents reported hearing three bangs, each about 10 minutes apart.

Resident Donna Smith told CTV Atlantic that she was watching a movie at full volume when she heard a loud bang.

“My windows shook and it just shook the whole house,” she said.

Neighbour Derrick Wilson said he heard the noise too and went outside where several people were trying to figure out what happened.

Some of them believed it was an earthquake while others theorized that someone had set off dynamite in a gravel pit, according to Wilson.

“It concerns me because I don’t know what it was yet,” he said at the gravel pit. “Me and my wife come walk here all the time.”

RCMP told CTV Atlantic that they found three areas where it appears explosions had gone off, but they wouldn’t say what they believed caused the apparent explosions.

Smith said she would “appreciate it” if police “would come tell us what’s going on.”

