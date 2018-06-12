

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





The family of a Vancouver man killed behind the wheel in a violent collision with a speeding vehicle has launched an online petition on Sunday to see the driver’s acquittal appealed, and seek tougher penalties for driving above the limit.

Dr. Alphonsus Hui was driving to work on a Saturday morning in 2015 when his Suzuki was T-boned by a high-performance Audi sedan while making a turn at an intersection. The impact sent his vehicle flying. He died at the scene.

A Change.org petition started by Alphonsus’ daughter Monique demands the acquittal of the driver be appealed. Ken Chung was clocked at nearly 140 km/h before colliding with Hui’s car.

“My dad’s life was taken, and there was no counter-balance to it whatsoever. There was zero consequence for Ken Chung,” Monique told CTV Vancouver. “It’s been very difficult.”

In her first televised interview since her husband’s death in 2015, Alphonsus’ widow Josephine Hui told CTV Vancouver that the past two-and-a-half years have been “terrible,” but support for her family’s online petition has lifted her spirits.

“I didn’t expect it,” she said. “I feel very grateful, and I realize out there, the people, they want justice too.”

The petition also calls for more stringent legislation to punish speeders. B.C. Attorney General David Eby, Assistant Deputy Attorney General Peter Juk, B.C. Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth, and B.C. Superintendent of Motor Vehicles Sam MacLeod are named as decision makers.

The petition has attracted more than 27,000 signatures in two days.

Ken Chung was acquitted of dangerous driving causing death last month. Judge Gregory Rideout noted Chung’s speed was excessive, but “momentary,” and therefore did not constitute a criminal fault.

“If going 140 km/h in a 50 zone, in a busy city intersection, at 9:30 in the morning on a Saturday is not a marked departure from what a normal driver would do, what is? That is the difficult thing to swallow,” Monique said.

The BC Prosecution Service told CTV Vancouver that the case is being reviewed to determine whether to initiate an appeal of the decision.

The Hui family’s petition also calls for judges to be held accountable for “ensuring the protection of the community and its citizens are paramount” and “the tragedy our family has endured won’t happen to you or someone you love.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos