'Musty' odour in St. John's tap water could last for weeks
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 1:45PM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The City of St. John's, N.L., is advising residents to season their tap water with "lemon or other citrus fruits" until a safe, but unpleasant taste leaves the city's water supply.
Residents were informed Wednesday evening that the "earthy" or "musty" odour in the water is not toxic or harmful, and often occurs during the summer months.
A statement from the city said the aroma is a result of naturally occurring organic substances in the water supply, but that it can become more potent as the water is boiled.
Staff at local restaurants say there is a noticeable change in the taste of the water.
The city is unsure how long the taste will remain, but says it could be anywhere from a few days to several weeks.
Officials thanked residents for their patience during the "taste and odour event."
