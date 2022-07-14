Muslim relief charity asks Supreme Court to rule on refusal to freeze suspension
Muslim relief charity asks Supreme Court to rule on refusal to freeze suspension
A Muslim international relief charity is telling the Supreme Court of Canada the federal government should not be allowed to "shoot first and hold a hearing later" when it comes to levying administrative penalties.
Ottawa-based Human Concern International is asking the top court to review the Federal Court of Appeal's refusal to freeze a government-imposed suspension — which prohibited the charity from issuing tax receipts — while a challenge of the penalty played out.
The Canada Revenue Agency levied the one-year suspension in July 2021 following an audit by the revenue agency's charities directorate that flagged concerns about six initiatives.
The suspension has now expired, but HCI is still pursuing the matter in court, saying it has significant repercussions for the charitable sector as a whole.
In its application seeking a hearing in the Supreme Court, HCI says the rule of law in Canada will be "significantly diminished" if the court does not step in.
The charity argues federal agencies will be empowered to impose penalties before an airing of the issues — and prior to a determination of guilt.
"Justice will be denied to innocent parties, as government agencies will be free to extract punishments from citizens, even where the punishment cannot be reversed in the event bureaucratic error is identified at trial."
Any other charities going through a revenue agency audit "will live in this fear of suspension," HCI executive director Mahmuda Khan said in an interview. "And they'll also feel like, OK, we have nowhere to go, or there's no way to hold CRA accountable. And that's not the position we want to have for charities in Canada."
The revenue agency accused HCI of improperly issuing donation receipts totalling more than US$307,000 on behalf of organizations administering the six projects in question — a practice known as third-party receipting.
The initiatives included three education and health projects in India, education and skills development of orphans in Bangladesh, orphan support in Somalia and an education project in Kenya.
HCI, the oldest Muslim global relief charity in Canada, says charities often work with individuals and groups connected to the communities where the projects are taking place.
The charity insists it has always been committed to maintaining direction and control of its overseas projects and to ensuring that all such projects conducted through third-party intermediaries constitute HCI's own charitable activities.
HCI objected to the suspension through the revenue agency's internal administrative appeal process. That appeal is ongoing, Khan said.
At the same time, it applied to the federal Tax Court to delay application of the suspension until the revenue agency had considered the objection.
In August 2021, a Tax Court judge declined to grant a stay of the suspension.
In a decision earlier this year, a three-member panel of the Federal Court of Appeal upheld the judge's ruling, saying HCI had not raised any error warranting intervention.
The Court of Appeal also said there was no merit to HCI's argument that the Tax Court should have applied principles of natural justice to ensure the charity was not deprived of its right to a hearing on the merits of the matter before the suspension was imposed.
In its application to the Supreme Court, HCI says it lost an estimated $4 million in donations as a result of the suspension.
The charity has also incurred "significant legal fees," Khan said.
HCI says while the revenue agency plays an important public function in regulating the special status of charities, that public interest can still be served by imposition of a suspension once internal appeals at the agency have been exhausted.
Federal lawyers have yet to file arguments in response. The Supreme Court is expected to decide in coming weeks whether to hear the case.
In a statement Thursday marking the end of the one-year suspension, HCI said tax receipts will be issued for all eligible donations going forward.
"HCI is grateful that many of our donors stood by us during these challenging times while the CRA one-year suspension was in effect. The support for our humanitarian programs despite our inability to issue tax receipts is evidence of HCI's 40-year achievement in continuing our bond with our donors and beneficiaries," the statement said.
"HCI worked tirelessly to minimize the impact of the suspension on our beneficiaries, including supporting tens of thousands of orphans, empowering vulnerable women, providing water aid, rebuilding Gaza, or responding to emergencies in Afghanistan and Yemen."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
Famed Russian arms dealer, 'Merchant of Death,' back in the spotlight
Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer labelled the 'Merchant of Death' who inspired the Hollywood movie 'Lord of War,' is back in the headlines with speculation around a return to Moscow in a prisoner exchange
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Four years ago he couldn’t walk. Now, he’s paddling the five Great Lakes
Four years after losing his ability to walk, Mike Shoreman is attempting to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard in an effort to raise money for youth mental health.
Senate committee to recommend changes to end 'horrific' forced, coerced sterilization
The Senate is expected to release recommendations today to end forced and coerced sterilization in Canada.
Canadian telescope detects longest radio signal of its kind from deep space: astronomers
A signal consisting of fast bursts of radio waves in a clear pattern has been detected emanating from deep space — and astronomers believe it could be used to measure the expansion of the universe in the future.
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Toronto
-
Why Ontarians might get money from the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
-
Ontario paving scams make customers overpay and leave piles of debris
More homeowners in Ontario say they have been victims of paving scams which saw them overpay for shoddy work and get left with piles of driveway debris in their front yards.
-
Ontario gas prices set to drop again. Here’s when that will happen
Gas prices are set to drop to the lowest the province has seen in months, according to one industry expert.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Carleton Casino owners fined $227,000 for alleged rule violations
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has fined the operator of the Rideau Carleton Casino more than $227,000 for dozens of alleged regulatory violations, including "repeatedly" failing to implement, follow and enforce anti-money laundering policies and procedures.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa Public Health increasing operations at clinics to administer fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Ottawa Public Health says it's increasing vaccination capacity at community clinics, mobile clinics and neighbourhood hubs, as Ontario expands eligibility for a second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what $800,300 will buy you in nine Ottawa neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what $800,300 will buy you in nine neighbourhoods across Ottawa.
Barrie
-
Lawyer says ex-boyfriend to plead 'not guilty' in Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance case
Talking with Mohamad Lilo's lawyer Philippe Grenier in Quebec Wednesday, he confirmed to CTV News that the accused is pleading not guilty.
-
Why Ontarians might get money from the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
-
Surge in emergency patients leaves Georgian Bay General Hospital scrambling
A surge in patients needing emergency care in Midland has left the hospital scrambling to find beds.
Kitchener
-
Local pharmacists, public health units prepare for new wave of vaccinations
On Wednesday morning, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced all adults aged 18 and up can book a fourth dose appointment using the provincial system as of 8 a.m. on July 14.
-
-
High-risk offender released in Brantford: police
Brantford police are issuing an advisory after a man convicted of multiple child pornography-related offences and sexual assault was released in the community.
London
-
Wheels off on Highway 402
A Melbourne man is charged after police say two wheels came off the trailer of a transport truck.
-
'He could light up a room with his smile': Family mourns loss of loved one
The victim of what police have described as a 'serious assault' in east London has died.
-
Here’s how some common grocery staples have changed in price
Ontarians shopping at grocery stores may have noticed their bills have been fluctuating recently.
Windsor
-
Soaring food prices got you down? Here’s how to save money
The cost of groceries has shot up 9.7 per cent in 2022 so far, according to Sylvain Charlebois, the self-proclaimed “Food Professor.”
-
Windsor councillor pushes for panhandling bylaw
A Windsor councillor is making the case to outlaw panhandling in business and tourism districts and residential areas, after receiving complaints from residents and business owners about the proliferation of panhandling in the city.
-
‘Our phones are ringing off the hook’: Booster interest increases after eligibility expands
A Windsor-Essex pharmacist is applauding the provincial government for expanding eligibility of COVID-19 boosters to allow adults 18 and older to get a fourth dose if they wish.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 update coming Thursday as province logs increase in hospitalizations
Quebec reported a steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday with a net increase of about 100 beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
-
Montreal's Caribbean community seeks answers after 15 officers interrupt BBQ
Montreal's Grenadian community is demanding answers after 15 police officers reported to a fundraising event last month in response to a noise complaint.
-
Quebec City nightclub accused of kicking out patrons for being 'too homosexual'
A renowned Quebec City nightclub is embroiled in a controversy over a homophobic incident that pushed the club to fire an employee and allegedly threaten legal action against a popular singer-songwriter.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
'I thought, they're gone': Patient dies while waiting in Fredericton ER
Horizon Health Network confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a patient died while at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital emergency department waiting room on Tuesday.
-
'I only have so much money': Poll shows New Brunswickers unhappy with provincial government’s action on inflation
A new poll by Angus Reid shows nine out of ten New Brunswickers are not happy with how the provincial government is fighting inflation and the rising cost of living.
Winnipeg
-
Man in unstable condition after police shooting in Osborne Village
Winnipeg police say an armed man was shot by a police officer in Osborne Village and is now in hospital in unstable condition.
-
Manitoba teacher charged with sexual assault after several students come forward: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a teacher at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School with sexual assault and sexual interference after several students made allegations against him.
-
84-year-old woman in critical condition after unprovoked stabbing in Winnipeg; 15-year-old charged
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a teenager after an elderly woman was stabbed in unprovoked attack following a break-in at a home in the Grant Park neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
Bergen tornado given EF-2 rating by Environment Canada
A tornado that flattened trees, damaged several homes and destroyed another property has been given a rating by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Police investigate shooting at Deerfoot City shopping centre
Calgary police are looking for suspects after they were called to northeast mall for reports of a shooting.
-
People should look at adjusting budgets with Bank of Canada interest rate hike: MNP Calgary
People in Calgary and across Canada are expected to feel the effects of the Bank of Canada’s move to increase its key interest rate by a full percentage point to 2.5 per cent in a dramatic effort to cool inflation.
Edmonton
-
Oilers announce Kane, Campbell and Kulak signings
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Evander Kane, goalie Jack Campbell and defenceman Brett Kulak to start NHL free agency.
-
Pedestrian killed in crash west of Edmonton
A 72-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Stony Plain Tuesday night.
-
Beekeeper called in to remove around 15,000 bees from downtown signal light
A local beekeeper says a swarm of bees on an LRT signal light should be gone within the next 24 hours.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver realtor says interest rate spike a big blow for first-time buyers
A Vancouver-based realtor says the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hike is a huge blow for first-time buyers in one of the country's most expensive real estate markets.
-
Afghan refugee in B.C. going on hunger strike to help family back home
In a desperate attempt to help her family from Afghanistan, B.C. resident Hassina Shahidyar plans to stage a hunger strike in Ottawa.
-
Langley mall evacuated after bear spray deployed
A Metro Vancouver mall was evacuated Wednesday afternoon when bear spray was deployed during a fight among "youths," police say.
Politics
-
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
-
Senate committee to recommend changes to end 'horrific' forced, coerced sterilization
The Senate is expected to release recommendations today to end forced and coerced sterilization in Canada.
-
Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery component plant in Ontario
Ottawa and Ontario have reached a deal with a global materials technology and recycling group to build a new battery componentfacility in the province's Loyalist Township that will supply parts for electric vehicles.
Health
-
Should you wait to get your 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose? There's no simple answer
With manufacturers expected to roll out an Omicron-specific vaccine in the fall, some Canadians may be left wondering whether to wait before getting their fourth dose. CTVNews.ca heard from several experts who shared their recommendations.
-
What is the BA.5 variant and why does it seem to be reinfecting so many people with COVID-19?
BA.5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally. According to the World Health Organization's most recent report, it was behind 52% of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37% in one week. In the United States, it is estimated to be causing around 65% of infections.
-
U.S. FDA gives emergency use authorization to Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adults. It is the fourth coronavirus vaccine available in the United States, and it uses a different type of vaccine technology than the shots already available.
Sci-Tech
-
Old computer technology points way to future of quantum computing
In a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, researchers from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia said they found a way to create quantum computing processors in silicon chips.
-
Falling space junk has up to 10% chance of killing someone in next 10 years: B.C. study
Space junk re-entering Earth's atmosphere could have as much as a one-in-10 chance of killing a person in the next decade, a recent B.C. study suggests.
-
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powerful new telescope.
Entertainment
-
Khloé Kardashian expecting second child with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson will welcome a second child via surrogate, a representative for Kardashian told CNN.
-
Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly back in Chicago for sex trial
R. Kelly has been returned to the federal jail in downtown Chicago ahead of his trial on child pornography and obstruction-of-justice charges, just two weeks after the disgraced R&B star was sentenced in New York to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.
-
3 charged in scheme to sell stolen 'Hotel California' lyrics
A rock memorabilia dealer and two other men were charged Tuesday with scheming to sell allegedly ill-gotten, handwritten lyrics to the classic rock juggernaut 'Hotel California' and other hits by the Eagles.
Business
-
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem to make speech following rate hike
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is set to speak at a webinar hosted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business on Thursday.
-
Rogers CEO vows investments to avoid repeat of massive outage
Rogers Communications Inc has pledged to make the investments needed to avoid massive outages of the kind that crippled customer communications across Canada last week.
-
World stocks sink after U.S. inflation fuels rate hike fears
Global stocks and Wall Street futures sank Thursday after higher U.S. inflation stoked expectations of more rate hikes that investors worry will chill economic growth.
Lifestyle
-
Set bedtime back to prepare your child for kindergarten, study says
A backpack, lunch box, crayons and at least 10 hours of sleep each night are all things children need to get off to a good start in kindergarten, according to a new study.
-
B.C. town named one of the top 50 destinations in the world by Time magazine
A popular Vancouver Island community has been named one of the top 50 places in the world to visit by Time magazine.
-
Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting
Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
-
WNBA's Brittney Griner heads back to Russian court after guilty plea
American basketball star Brittney Griner is due back in a Russian court Thursday to resume a trial that was jolted last week when she abruptly pleaded guilty to drug possession charges.
-
Ottawa Senators sign star forward Claude Giroux
The Ottawa Senators have signed star forward Claude Giroux to a three-year deal in one of the most significant free agent signings in the franchise's history.
Autos
-
Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery component plant in Ontario
Ottawa and Ontario have reached a deal with a global materials technology and recycling group to build a new battery componentfacility in the province's Loyalist Township that will supply parts for electric vehicles.
-
Walmart to electrify its delivery fleet with Canoo EVs
Walmart Inc has struck a deal with Canoo Inc to buy 4,500 electric vehicles as part of the U.S. retailer's goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, the companies said on Tuesday.
-
BMW charges monthly fee to access heated seats in some countries
BMW is now selling heated seats as a monthly subscription in some countries, reflecting a growing trend in the automotive industry of locking features behind a digital paywall.