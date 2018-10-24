Musician reunited with cello that saved his life
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 12:48PM EDT
A musical instrument that was shot up by Iraqi militants has been restored to its prior glory and returned to its owner in Calgary.
Tariq Abdul-Razzaq says his cello literally saved his life in 2014, when he was a member of Iraq’s national symphony. Militants had claimed that the symphony’s music was blasphemous.
One night, he says, gunshots rang out after a concert ended. Abdul-Razzaq’s cello stopped the bullets from hitting him.
After spending three years at a refugee camp in Turkey, Abdul-Razzaq and his family ended up in Calgary, having been sponsored by a fellow cellist.
A local luthier heard his story and offered to repair the cello, which Abdul-Razzaq had brought with him to Canada.
It took six months of work, but in the end the cello was restored. Abdul-Razzaq now moves a bow along its strings as part of the Calgary Civic Symphony.
With a report from CTV Calgary’s Kevin Green
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- N.W.T. not meeting key duties in child services: auditor general
- Death threats, vandalism target Tory government after labour bill introduced
- Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone
- Musician reunited with cello that saved his life
- Reimbursin' it: McDonald's worker who had to pay for mistake gets money back