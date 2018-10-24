

CTVNews.ca Staff





A musical instrument that was shot up by Iraqi militants has been restored to its prior glory and returned to its owner in Calgary.

Tariq Abdul-Razzaq says his cello literally saved his life in 2014, when he was a member of Iraq’s national symphony. Militants had claimed that the symphony’s music was blasphemous.

One night, he says, gunshots rang out after a concert ended. Abdul-Razzaq’s cello stopped the bullets from hitting him.

After spending three years at a refugee camp in Turkey, Abdul-Razzaq and his family ended up in Calgary, having been sponsored by a fellow cellist.

A local luthier heard his story and offered to repair the cello, which Abdul-Razzaq had brought with him to Canada.

It took six months of work, but in the end the cello was restored. Abdul-Razzaq now moves a bow along its strings as part of the Calgary Civic Symphony.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Kevin Green