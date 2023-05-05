Museum unveils King Charles III bobblehead ahead of coronation

Ahead of Saturday’s coronation, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in the U.S. unveiled its first bobblehead of King Charles III.

The museum’s bobblehead features King Charles III standing with his arms behind his back and wearing a resplendent dark blue suit with a striped light blue tie in front of a replica of Buckingham Palace. The bobbleheads are individually numbered from one to 2,023.

Previously, the museum also released bobbleheads for the engagement and wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan.

“We are excited to release the first bobblehead of King Charles III as the world gets ready to watch his Coronation,” co-founder and CEO of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Phil Sklar said in a news release published on Friday. “We think this bobblehead will be a must-have for fans of the Royal Family who continue to add to their bobblehead collection!”

The coronation of Charles is set to take place on Saturday morning at Westminster Abbey.

