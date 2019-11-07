TORONTO – A 52-year-old father is now facing two counts of first-degree murder after a nine-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were found dead inside a Brampton, Ont. home late Wednesday night.



Emergency crews were called to a residence on Hiberton Crescent, located in the area of Sandalwood Parkway West and Creditview Road, shortly before 11 p.m. for a medical assistance call that came from inside the home.



Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located the two young boys. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

