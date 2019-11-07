Murder charges laid against father after young boys found dead in Brampton, Ont. home
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 2:33PM EST
TORONTO – A 52-year-old father is now facing two counts of first-degree murder after a nine-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were found dead inside a Brampton, Ont. home late Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to a residence on Hiberton Crescent, located in the area of Sandalwood Parkway West and Creditview Road, shortly before 11 p.m. for a medical assistance call that came from inside the home.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located the two young boys. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
For more on this story, click here.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'I want Stock Transportation gone': Mother irate after daughter arrives home three hours late
- Influx of scam calls frustrate Canadians across the country
- Ontario mother says her son’s light-up shoes may have caused fire
- Food vouchers replace cheques as computer woes continue for Nunavut government
- Feds ending aid to First Nation members separated from their reserve since 2011 by flooding