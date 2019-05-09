

The Canadian Press





WHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE, Ont. -- Police say two teens have been charged with murder in a fatal shooting at a prom after-party north of Toronto last week, while a third faces a related charge.

York Regional Police say 18-year-old Jahdea Paterson of Toronto and a 17-year-old boy who can't be identified are charged with first-degree murder, while a 16-year-old is charged with being an accessory.

Eighteen-year-old Rizwaan Abookbabar Wadee of Vaughan, Ont., was found dead at a large house in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., that police say had been rented out for an after-prom party.

In a news conference this morning, Inspector Thai Truong said approximately 400 people had attended the party -- but no one stayed behind after police were called.

Police say Paterson turned himself in Wednesday night and is due in court in Newmarket, Ont., today for a bail hearing.

The 17-year-old and the 16-year-old, who also face firearms charges, were taken into custody shortly after Wadee was killed.