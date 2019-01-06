

The Canadian Press





ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- A Welland, Ont. man has been charged with murder in a homicide case from nearby St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara region police say officers were called to a residence late Saturday morning where they found a 53-year-old man in distress.

They say the man was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Police say 28-year-old Alexander Windsor is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Sunday on a charge of second-degree murder.

No other details about the case were immediately released.