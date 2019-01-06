Murder charge laid in death of man in St. Catharines, Ont.
A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 6, 2019 7:57AM EST
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- A Welland, Ont. man has been charged with murder in a homicide case from nearby St. Catharines, Ont.
Niagara region police say officers were called to a residence late Saturday morning where they found a 53-year-old man in distress.
They say the man was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.
Police say 28-year-old Alexander Windsor is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Sunday on a charge of second-degree murder.
No other details about the case were immediately released.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Cash-handling machines being upgraded to handle new $10 Viola Desmond bills
- Plan for new river crossing divides Quebec City residents
- Alberta cancels development consultations amid reports of bullying
- Murder charge laid in death of man in St. Catharines, Ont.
- No winning ticket for $5M Lotto 649 jackpot