Murder charge laid after teen struck and killed in Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 8:08AM EST
Ottawa police say a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian earlier in the week now faces a second-degree murder charge.
Police say the collision involving a 17-year-old pedestrian happened Wednesday evening (on Seyton Drive near Hammill Court).
They say the boy was transported to hospital where he later died.
Police say a 37-year-old Ottawa man was charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court Thursday.
Investigators still are asking for any witness to come forward.
