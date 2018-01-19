

The Canadian Press





Ottawa police say a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian earlier in the week now faces a second-degree murder charge.

Police say the collision involving a 17-year-old pedestrian happened Wednesday evening (on Seyton Drive near Hammill Court).

They say the boy was transported to hospital where he later died.

Police say a 37-year-old Ottawa man was charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court Thursday.

Investigators still are asking for any witness to come forward.