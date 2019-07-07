Murder charge laid after police say van's damage in crash didn't match injuries
Charges are pending against a 32-year-old man after a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision occurred on Pictou Landing Rd. in Pictou Landing, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 3:09PM EDT
ROSTHERN, Sask. -- A man in Saskatchewan faces a murder charge after a minivan crash where police say the occupants' injuries didn't match the damage to the vehicle.
RCMP say they responded to a complaint about a damaged vehicle in a wooded area near Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation north of Rosthern, and found a 25-year-old man in the driver's seat and a 33-year-old woman in the passenger seat.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man had minor injuries.
But police say officers noticed inconsistencies between the injuries and the minor front-end damage to the minivan, which they say was lodged in trees.
Jamie Smallchild has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Cameron, and is due to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday.
Police say the pair were in a domestic relationship.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winner for Lotto 649; jackpot rising to $7 million
- Murder charge laid after police say van's damage in crash didn't match injuries
- 58-year-old Quebec man dies after being hit by improperly-parked police vehicle
- Winnipeg's hidden 'meth camps' a sign of drug addiction struggle
- How immigration detention centres work in Canada